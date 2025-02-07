Sweet Stars Blowin' Bubbles for Bubble Gum Day!
Stars Blowin' Bubbles For Bubble Gum Day!
It's National Bubble Gum Day, and we’ve got pics of your fave celebs blowing bubbles that'll make you want to pop one yourself -- trust us, you’ll definitely want a piece of this!
No, seriously -- stick with us here 'cause Addison Rae and Meredith Duxbury are showing us that bubble gum isn’t just for chewing -- it’s a killer accessory for those spontaneous IG photoshoots.
David Bowie's iconic bubble gum moment has been blowing minds for years, and now J Balvin's bringing it back with his own flavor.
Sommer Ray proves you don’t need a bikini to make your pics pop -- just check out this shot.
