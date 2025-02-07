Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sweet Stars Blowin' Bubbles for Bubble Gum Day!

Stars Blowin' Bubbles For Bubble Gum Day!

Published
Stars Chewin' Bubble Gum
Launch Gallery
Pop! Launch Gallery

It's National Bubble Gum Day, and we’ve got pics of your fave celebs blowing bubbles that'll make you want to pop one yourself -- trust us, you’ll definitely want a piece of this!

No, seriously -- stick with us here 'cause Addison Rae and Meredith Duxbury are showing us that bubble gum isn’t just for chewing -- it’s a killer accessory for those spontaneous IG photoshoots.

0207-chewing-gum-sub2_720

David Bowie's iconic bubble gum moment has been blowing minds for years, and now J Balvin's bringing it back with his own flavor.

0207-chewing-gum-sub1_720

Sommer Ray proves you don’t need a bikini to make your pics pop -- just check out this shot.

Stars Taking Bubble Baths
Launch Gallery
'Bubble' Bath Stars Launch Gallery

If these sticky bubbles aren’t your thing, how about soaking up the suds with these stars and their bubble baths?

related articles