Kayaker Swallowed Whole by Humpback Whale Off Coast, Caught on Camera

One kayaker made a lucky escape and now lives to tell the tale after being swallowed whole by a humpback whale -- and it was all caught on camera!

The video is absolutely wild -- Adrian Simancas was kayaking the choppy Strait of Magellan waters off Chilean Patagonia over the weekend when a humpback whale came out of nowhere and gulped him down like a snack.

No doubt it was a terrifying ordeal ... even though Adrian only had a brief stay in the whale’s mouth, before being spit out and left floating in the open ocean.

Adrian later explained he thought he was a goner from being attacked by an orca -- but then realized it was a humpback, probably just curious, possibly trying to communicate.

But even once he was back out, Adrian says his panic didn’t let up -- fearing his dad might get the same treatment.