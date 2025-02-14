Babes Showered With Flowers ... So Scent-Sational!
It’s Valentine’s Day -- the one day a year when everyone pauses to soak in the romance a little extra. And for celebs? You just know they’re getting bouquets so extravagant, they make a florist’s entire month!
Zara Larsson, Luann de Lesseps, DreamDoll, and Jessica Chastain have been flooding IG with their bloomin' Valentine’s Day spoils -- and we’ve got a whole gallery to give you a rosy outlook on life.
Megan Thee Stallion took "bouquet" to a whole new level 'cause hers was basically the size of her -- because, let’s be real, sometimes you gotta go big or go home.
Hannah Brown knows a thing or two about getting roses -- it's "The Bachelorette" perks! And she’s keeping the streak alive this year, flashing a big smile while showing off her stunning bouquet.
Of course, Valentine's Day ain't just about the flowers -- it’s the whole package! Love, balloons, romance, and enough red to make Cupid proud. Check out the gallery above for all the heart-eyed vibes!