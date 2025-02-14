Babes Showered With Flowers ... So Scent-sational!

It’s Valentine’s Day -- the one day a year when everyone pauses to soak in the romance a little extra. And for celebs? You just know they’re getting bouquets so extravagant, they make a florist’s entire month!

Zara Larsson, Luann de Lesseps, DreamDoll, and Jessica Chastain have been flooding IG with their bloomin' Valentine’s Day spoils -- and we’ve got a whole gallery to give you a rosy outlook on life.

Megan Thee Stallion took "bouquet" to a whole new level 'cause hers was basically the size of her -- because, let’s be real, sometimes you gotta go big or go home.

Hannah Brown knows a thing or two about getting roses -- it's "The Bachelorette" perks! And she’s keeping the streak alive this year, flashing a big smile while showing off her stunning bouquet.