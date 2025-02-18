Gabby Petito Netflix Doc Uncovers Nothing New, Says Laundrie Family Lawyer

The new Gabby Petito Netflix doc claims to reveal new details about her case ... but her killer’s parents' attorney is shutting that down, saying it's nothing we haven’t already heard.

Steven Bertolino, attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, tells TMZ the doc just rehashes what’s already been blasted in the press and in court, but says it's exactly what they expected -- one perspective, twisted into the "truth" from their POV.

He compared it to the constant back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats, saying each side thinks they’re right, so it's hard to see things from the other viewpoint when there's so much noise and distrust.

Bertolino doubled down, saying there were no contradictions from his clients ... and slammed the doc for inaccuracies, messed-up timelines, and missing or twisted facts -- whether on purpose to push their "truth" or just simple mistakes.

He reminded everyone that we all know Brian took Gabby’s life in late August '21 ... then ended his own.

But, he also pointed to the end of the documentary that notes the Laundries haven’t been charged with any crime.

As for Gabby’s family, they settled their emotional distress lawsuit with Brian’s family in February 2024 ... but the details remain under wraps.