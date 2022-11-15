Gabby Petito Killer Brian Laundrie's Family Wants 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Apology

Brian Laundrie's family wants an apology from "Celebrity Jeopardy!" after the gameshow used Gabby Petito's murder and Brian's suicide as a clue.

Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, tells TMZ ... "The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was. I believe an apology is due."

Jeopardy!

As we reported ... social media users are up in arms over a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" clue on Monday's episode which brought up Gabby and Brian's deaths.

The clue reads ... "In 2021 Fugitive Brian Laundrie Ended His Days In Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek Area, Home to These Long & Toothy Critters." The answer was, "What are alligators?"

Tons of folks on social media have a problem with the clue ... the general feeling being it's making light of Gabby's homicide and Brian subsequently dodging a nationwide manhunt.

8/12/2021 Moab Police Department