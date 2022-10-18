New Gabby Petito Footage Shows Her Shopping Hours Before Death

Play video content Fox News Digital

Newly released surveillance footage from a Wyoming supermarket shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive ... and her killer boyfriend was right there beside her.

Fox News Digital released the videos Monday, tracking the movements of Gabby and Brian Laundrie as they casually shopped at a Whole Foods Market in Jackson, Wyoming, in the hours leading up to her death on August 27, 2021. The couple had gotten into a heated argument at a Tex-Mex restaurant in town just a short time earlier.

In the footage, Brian and Gabby are seen driving a white Ford Transit van into the parking lot of Whole Foods, getting out and strolling inside the supermarket. There is no hint of any tension between them.

Once inside, the two are seen side by side walking leisurely through the aisles, eyeing various items. Gabby, at one point, grabs some cheese from a display case and shoves it inside a tote bag.

Next, they're seen leaving the market and getting back into their van. For about 20 minutes, they sit inside the van before driving away on Highway 89, which leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Gabby's remains were found there three weeks later.

You might recall ... Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 by her parents after they hadn't heard from her. Her remains were found several days later, and the coroner ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation.

The next month, police discovered Brian's remains in a swampy park near his home in North Port, Florida. Cops also found Brian's notebook detailing how he killed Gabby. The pair had been on a hiking trip across the country when things turned sour.