Gabby Petito's Mom Says $100K Donation Going to Domestic Violence Hotline
8/4/2022 7:27 AM PT
Gabby Petito's mother says the organization formed in her daughter's name is making a huge donation to fight domestic violence, and adds ... she's not buying the story Brian Laundrie told in his journal.
Nicole Schmidt announced The Gabby Petito Foundation's $100K gift to the National Domestic Violence Hotline -- part of the org's "Hope Can't Wait" initiative -- while talking to Kate Snow Thursday on 'Today.'
She says she's certain domestic violence was the cause of her daughter's untimely death ... and wants to do good by Gabby and everyone else who might also be in her situation.
She was joined by the National Domestic Violence Hotline CEO Katie Ray-Jones ... who says their call center has been flooded with calls this summer -- nearly twice as many conversations compared to last year.
The huge donation comes in just under a year after Gabby was found dead near a Wyoming campground. As you know, a manhunt ensued for Brian, and a month later his remains were found along with his notebook.
As we reported, Brian claimed in the journal he killed Gabby out of mercy after she suffered an injury while hiking. Nicole's calling BS, though, saying that was just his character ... to always try to look like the good guy.