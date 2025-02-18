Liv Morgan Gives Fan Middle Finger For Shouting 'I Love You!' During WWE Raw
Liv Morgan Flips Fan Off ... After He Professes Love
Liv Morgan fought love with hate on Monday -- giving a simp the finger after he poured his heart out to her during WWE Raw!!
The scene went down as Morgan made her way backstage after her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Roxanne Perez.
BRO TOLD LIV MORGAN HE LOVES HER AND THIS IS HOW SHE RESPONDED 😭— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 18, 2025 @FadeAwayMedia
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO
(#RawOnNetflix Via SalMarcanoo) pic.twitter.com/tfPX7H0SPK
After the spectator shouted out "I love you!," 30-year-old Morgan gave the fan a quick glance ... before responding with the bird.
No word on if Dominik Mysterio caught wind of the fan trying to steal his on-screen girl -- but we doubt he would be bothered much by the situation.
Us against the world 🖤❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wB5h0DEVK— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 17, 2025 @YaOnlyLivvOnce
Morgan has a lot more than obsessed fans to worry about at the moment ... as she's still looking to earn a spot on the WrestleMania card before it goes down in Las Vegas in April.
She's set to face off with Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Perez, Naomi and Bayley next month in the Elimination Chamber -- with the winner earning a title shot against Rhea Ripley in Sin City.
In terms of the fan ... we can't blame him for shooting his shot -- but perhaps set your expectations lower, buddy.