Liv Morgan Gives Fan Middle Finger For Shouting 'I Love You!' During WWE Raw

Liv Morgan fought love with hate on Monday -- giving a simp the finger after he poured his heart out to her during WWE Raw!!

The scene went down as Morgan made her way backstage after her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Roxanne Perez.

After the spectator shouted out "I love you!," 30-year-old Morgan gave the fan a quick glance ... before responding with the bird.

No word on if Dominik Mysterio caught wind of the fan trying to steal his on-screen girl -- but we doubt he would be bothered much by the situation.

Morgan has a lot more than obsessed fans to worry about at the moment ... as she's still looking to earn a spot on the WrestleMania card before it goes down in Las Vegas in April.

She's set to face off with Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Perez, Naomi and Bayley next month in the Elimination Chamber -- with the winner earning a title shot against Rhea Ripley in Sin City.