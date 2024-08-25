WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Suggests Revenge Tour Isn't Over, Gas Left In The Tank!

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan might have the Women's World Championship AND Rhea Ripley's man, but she's not ready to make her "Revenge Tour" a thing of the past just yet ... telling TMZ Sports there's still some gas left in that tank!!

Liv's been on a mission ever since she returned from the shoulder injury she suffered at the hands of Ripley last year ... doing everything in her power to make her nemesis' life a living hell in 2024.

That all came to a head at SummerSlam earlier this month ... when Morgan defeated Ripley to retain the belt -- then stole "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in the process.

We caught up with Morgan ahead of her and Mysterio's big tag-team match against Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin next weekend ... and she's hoping to put an end to her opponents to shut them up once and for all.

Morgan said by the time she's done with the Terror Twins, she and Mysterio will "cement that we are the best couple in WWE -- the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful and the most dominant."

Morgan explained there's so much hatred for Ripley, she'll continue going after her as long as necessary ... but if it finally comes to an end at Bash in Berlin, she'll be ready for the next challenge.

While Morgan initially stated her Revenge Tour is now complete, she admitted she's gone back and forth on whether it truly is -- saying she keeps coming up with crazy ideas to keep it going even longer.

"Right now, I don't think it's over 'cause I still think I have a little gas left in the tank," she said.