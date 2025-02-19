Ryan Serhant Breaks Silence on Divorce Speculation

My Wife Still Puts Up With Me ...

Ryan Serhant and his wife are in it for better or for worse, he says ... 'cause despite online speculation about their marriage coming to an end, TMZ has learned their union is still intact.

The real estate reality TV star is addressing speculation and rumors about his marriage floating around Reddit claiming he and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, were heading for divorce ... because fans noticed he hadn't posted photos with her on his Instagram in a while.

However, all is well between the two -- because the Netflix star tells TMZ ... "We are still very happily married! Celebrating 14 years together. And yes she still puts up with me 😆."

He adds the couple is currently filming season 2 of their Netflix show "Owning Manhattan" together ... so, good thing they're staying united, 'cause otherwise filming could've gotten REALLY awkward.

We should also point out the real estate mogul does post pics of Emilia on his Instagram page ... though he dedicates a lot of his profile to sharing his professional work life.

The couple got married in front of 150 people in 2016 during a week-long celebration in Greece. The ceremony was filmed and later broadcast on Bravo for adoring fans to enjoy.