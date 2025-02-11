'Ally McBeal' Actor Greg Germann Files for Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage

Greg Germann, best known for "Ally McBeal," has filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the actor filed for divorce from his wife Martha Champlin Tuesday, citing their date of separation as March 3, 2024.

Germann cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, and is asking the court to nix any spousal support payments to her.

Germann wants to split their shared home 50/50, but he also says everything else they own is separate property that will be retained in full by one of the two of them.

The now-exes got married in 2013 and don’t have any kids together.