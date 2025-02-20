Steelers Super Bowl Champion Mike Collier Dead At 71

Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl X winner Mike Collier died at the age of 71 at his home in Maryland on Sunday.

According to an online obituary ... Collier passed away at a local hospital in Hagerstown. No cause of death was provided.

After playing college ball at Morgan State University in Baltimore ... the running back was a 14th-round selection by the Black and Gold in the 1975 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he appeared in 14 regular season games, rushing for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

During the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's Super Bowl matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Collier played a key role in the win, returning a free kick 25 yards into Dallas territory. It set up the eventual game-winning field goal ... giving Pittsburgh its second straight championship.

Unfortunately, injuries shortened his playing career. He spent the 1976 season sidelined before making his way to upstate New York to play for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons.

After his retirement, Collier coached local youth in football and basketball. He also worked as a local grocery store manager until he retired in 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa Collier, and his three kids.