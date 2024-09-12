Detroit Lions Legend, Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt Dead At 92

Detroit Lions legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt passed away on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 92 years old.

"Joe Schmidt had the heart of a Lion," team owner Martha Firestone Ford said on Thursday ... "which made it appropriate that he was also the heart of our team."

"Joe was a key part of our Championship seasons and continued to be an important part of our organization until his passing."

The 6-foot-1-inch linebacker is considered the "Greatest Lion Ever" after spending his 13-year NFL career in Detriot. He had 24 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and three touchdowns, and a whole bunch of tackles.

His performance on the field earned him two NFL Championships (what we now know as the Super Bowl since 1968) and he was named a First Team All-Pro on eight occasions. He made 10 Pro Bowls.

"Joe was an enduring link to our Championship era and one of the proudest Lions you will ever meet," the team said.

Remembering the life and career of Joe Schmidt: A Lions Legend pic.twitter.com/58QTIrIgjP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 12, 2024 @Lions

After retiring as a player in 1966, Schmidt joined the Lions coaching staff, serving as linebacker's coach the next year. He was promoted to HC the following season and had a 43-34-7 record in six seasons, with one playoff birth.

He was inducted into the Pro Football HOF in 1973.

Schmidt also had a short stint in Hollywood ... playing himself in "Paper Lion" before diving into the car business with Joe Schmidt Enterprises.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and five children.