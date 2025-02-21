Huge Brawl Breaks Out at Atlanta Aiport

As if air travel wasn't crazy enough these days, passengers got into a massive brawl at the Atlanta airport ... and it's all on video.

Viral footage shows dozens of air travelers fighting in the Spirit Airlines terminal ... punching and kicking their foes in the middle of the waiting area near a boarding gate.

Fists are flying and parents are trying like heck to get their kids away from the carnage ... and the brawlers are ignoring pleas to stop the mayhem.

We've seen a few fights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ... but this is by far the largest one to date.

Unclear what sparked the brawl here, but there's a ton of screaming and yelling ... basically just utter chaos.

Officials at the airport tell TMZ ... they are looking into the incident.

Atlanta police tell TMZ ... cops were called to the airport because of the fight but by the time officers arrived all the people involved in the fight were gone ... with no suspects or victims hanging around to talk to police.