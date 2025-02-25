Designer Diane von Furstenberg Suffers Gnarly Black Eye After Fall

Diane von Furstenberg's trip to the West Coast did not get off to a great start after she sustained a gnarly eye injury after falling to the ground in California.

The famous fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday sharing two up-close photos of a black eye she suffered after falling on the pavement and hitting her forehead outside her daughter's Los Angeles home.

DVF wrote in the caption ... "Does not look good for sure but grateful nothing more serious !!! I am owning it, applying lots of arnica gel and happy it was not worse !!" She adds, "Owning it is the secret of survival!"

Thankfully, it does not appear she sustained any other serious injuries.

Singer/songwriter, Jewel commented on Diane's post writing ... "You poor thing! I had a dog once jump up as I was going down to pet it- broke my orbital bone and gave me the worst black eye! But all you can do is own it! ❤️❤️‍🩹"