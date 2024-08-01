Sharon Stone Reveals How She Got Her Black Eye During Turkish Getaway

I SPY ... THIS IS HOW I GOT MY BLACK EYE!👁️

Play video content Instagram / @sharonstone

Sharon Stone just served up an update on the black eye she got during her Turkish getaway ... easing fans’ worries about her gruesome injury.

In an IG clip outside her Turkey villa, the actress dished her current European tour left her so dazed she didn’t know where she was. The result? She ended up giving her face a smack against the marble while stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night to pee.

Sharon didn’t spell out exactly how her face met the marble floor ... but it was clear she took a nosedive while navigating her late-night bathroom trip.

Addressing her fans’ concerns, Sharon confirmed there was no drama involved -- she wasn’t attacked, and she’s doing just fine. She even lifted her sunglasses to show off the injury, which was clearing up nicely.

Sharon added she was having an amazing time on her trip, soaking up warm welcomes from locals in France and Italy before landing in Turkey, where she’s currently enjoying herself.