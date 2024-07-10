Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sharon Stone Goes Nearly Naked For Painting Session, Cheeky IG Pic

SHARON STONE GOGH'S TOPLESS FOR PAINTING SESSION!

sharon stone main getty instagram
Getty/Instagram Composite

Sharon Stone's not one to fade into the background ... boldly working on one of her paintings while sporting nothing but teeny-weeny bikini bottoms.

sharon stone painting nude

The actress flaunted her artistic flair and oodles of body confidence while working on an unfinished abstract painting Tuesday in a cheeky pic taken from behind, and leaving little to the imagination!

Instagram/@sharonstone

Sharon bragged about her versatility in the caption, going effortlessly from poolside lounging to artistic endeavors at home -- no doubt, making the most of the sizzling hot days California's seeing currently.

sharon stone painting sub 2
Instagram/@sharonstone

IYDK ... Sharon's actually a bona fide canvas queen, and even exhibited her work last year -- all this after first picking up the brush during the Covid pandemic.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Looks like her artistic side has been some light relief for Sharon ... who hasn't exactly painted the rosiest picture of her long-standing Hollywood career in recent years, coming forward with her experiences of sexual misconduct.

Celebs Painting At Home
Launch Gallery
Artist Alley! Launch Gallery

But her life in paint -- that's looking pretty damn magnifique. Ahh, the fine arts!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later