Sharon Stone Goes Nearly Naked For Painting Session, Cheeky IG Pic

Sharon Stone's not one to fade into the background ... boldly working on one of her paintings while sporting nothing but teeny-weeny bikini bottoms.

The actress flaunted her artistic flair and oodles of body confidence while working on an unfinished abstract painting Tuesday in a cheeky pic taken from behind, and leaving little to the imagination!

Sharon bragged about her versatility in the caption, going effortlessly from poolside lounging to artistic endeavors at home -- no doubt, making the most of the sizzling hot days California's seeing currently.

IYDK ... Sharon's actually a bona fide canvas queen, and even exhibited her work last year -- all this after first picking up the brush during the Covid pandemic.

Play video content

Looks like her artistic side has been some light relief for Sharon ... who hasn't exactly painted the rosiest picture of her long-standing Hollywood career in recent years, coming forward with her experiences of sexual misconduct.