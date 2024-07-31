Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sharon Stone Shows Off Black Eye During Turkey Vacation

Sharon Stone I Went To Turkey ... All I Got Was This Black Eye!!!

Sharon Stone is one tough cookie ... because she powered through a black eye on a European getaway.

The "Basic Instinct" star just shared a photo showing what appears to be a massive shiner covering one of her eyes ... which she apparently suffered on vacation in Turkey.

Sharon says ... "This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher."

Unclear where, when or how Sharon suffered the apparent injury ... but she doesn't seem to be letting it ruin a good time.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram story, Sharon shared an image of the backyard in her hotel room ... and there's a private pool with a patio and stone wall.

Yeah, she's balling.

Sharon's getting lots of love and support in the comments ... the replies are filled with well wishes and concerns ... and some folks are even saying she looks good with a black eye.

She's been in Europe for a few weeks now ... before stopping in Turkey, she ventured through France and Italy.

