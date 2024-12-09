Chevy Chase Fans Voice Concern About Mysterious Black Eye In New Pic

Chevy Chase's heartwarming photo of himself and his young granddaughter was totally upstaged by an apparent eye injury ... prompting worry from fans.

In the photo, which the "Saturday Night Live" alum posted to Instagram on Monday, Chevy was seen sporting a noticeable black eye while holding his family member close.

While he seemed totally unbothered by the visible bruise, the comment section moved quickly to call it out ... voicing both concern and curiosity about the purple mark.

For the most part, fans inquired about whether Chevy's eye was ok ... though, one commenter compared the injury to Jay Leno’s own recent nasty bruise.

In response to the growing curiosity, the rep joked to TMZ ... "He does not like to brag, but he fights crime late at night. You can thank him later."

In all seriousness, Chevy's rep assured us the comedy legend was just fine, revealing the funny man "just bumped his head in his hotel room rushing for a meeting."

CC hasn’t personally commented on the situation ... though, we're sure fans are breathing a sigh of relief after learning the injury was nothing serious.

Despite the intrigue surrounding his injury, other fans focused on the sweetness of the photo ... with many calling Chevy "grandpa goals" for the loving family photo.