Jay Leno Looking Better After Nasty Fall Did Serious Damage to His Face

Jay Leno looked a hell of a lot better Friday night as he attended amfAR's inaugural Las Vegas benefit event ... after a fall earlier in the week did some wicked damage to his face.

Fans were super worried after most of Jay's face was bruised, and he was sporting an eyepatch ... after he said he fell 60 feet down a hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

But, Jay seemed to be in much better spirits as he walked the event's red carpet in a navy blue suit .... minus the eyepatch with his face a much healthier complexion!

Hopefully, he's healing quickly... but there was likely some makeup used to help hide the bruising.

Remember, Jay told TMZ he was staying at a hotel on a hill and wanted to go to a restaurant at the bottom of the slope ... and instead of taking a winding path down, he tried to take a shortcut ... and it ended with him tumbling down the hill.