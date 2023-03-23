Chevy Chase Meets LeBron For First Time At Laker Game, Hangs With Jeanie, Jay Mohr
Chevy Chase Meets LeBron For 1st Time At LAL Game Hangs W/ Jeanie, Jay Mohr
3/23/2023 2:55 PM PT
Chevy Chase met LeBron James for the first time Wednesday night at the Suns-Lakers game -- and the two icons seemed to really hit it off, sharing a warm embrace with one another on the court at Crypto.com Arena.
Chase -- a longtime Lakers fan who frequented games during the "Showtime Era" -- was invited by Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, wife of Kurt Rambis, to attend the Western Conference showdown between Phoenix and L.A.
Chevy didn't get to see LeBron play -- King James is still sidelined with a foot injury -- but the 79-year-old comedian got some face time with the Lakers superstar nonetheless ... and the guys really seemed to enjoy their interaction.
Chase hit up the game with his agent, Darren Prince -- and when he wasn't chatting with LeBron, he was taking pics courtside with Jeanie, and her fiancé, actor/comedian Jay Mohr.
Chevy wasn't the only legend at the game ... rapper Lil Wayne and NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were also courtside watching Devin Booker and Chris Paul go at it with Anthony Davis.
Chase had plenty of reasons to smile Wednesday ... in addition to meeting James, he got to witness the Lakers defeat the Suns, 122-111 -- keeping their playoff hopes alive.