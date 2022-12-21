Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss just added another ring to her collection -- the Los Angeles Lakers owner is engaged to Jay Mohr!!

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the couple of several years recently took their relationship to the next level after the comedian got on one knee and proposed.

We're told Buss and Mohr -- who bonded over sports and comedy -- are ecstatic about how their love has developed over time ... and they're excited to spend the rest of their lives together.

The clues were there -- Jeanie has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger recently ... and sources close to the couple confirmed they are, in fact, engaged.

Jeanie and Jay started "quietly" dating back in 2017 ... and the two frequently attended Laker games together.

Jeanie has been head over heels for Jay ... and on her birthday last year, shared just how special he makes her feel in a mushy social media post.

"Happiness. Love. Joy," Buss said in September 2021. "That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between."

Buss was previously engaged to coaching legend Phil Jackson ... but they announced their split in December 2016.

Mohr -- the former "Last Comic Standing" host and sports media personality -- was married to Nikki Cox for 10 years before filing for divorce in 2016.