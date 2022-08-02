Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Says Her Twitter Was Hacked, I'm Not Selling PS5s!

No, Jeanie Buss did NOT pick up a side hustle selling PlayStation 5 consoles this summer -- the Lakers owner says her Twitter was hacked!!

Buss' social media was the latest to fall victim to the viral video game scam ... in which hijacked accounts send out posts about selling PS5s.

Buss' fake offer was angled around her team -- with the message claiming the profits from the deal would go to charity ... and whoever buys the console would have a chance to get Laker tickets.

Of course, anyone who spends time on Twitter knows it's clearly a scam ... but Buss released a statement on Tuesday making sure there wasn't any confusion.

"Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked," Buss said on the official team Twitter account. "Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account."

Of course, this is the Internet we're talking about ... so a lot of people had their fun at the Lakers owner's expense.

Jeanie Buss’s twitter really got hacked and look at this amazing interaction 🤣



“I’ll take on Westbrook’s contract as well if you include SpiderMan” 😭 pic.twitter.com/QZUupCnWkW — Kicks (@kicks) August 2, 2022 @kicks