Loni Love Says She Thinks MSNBC Firings Are Suspicious, May Be Racially Motivated

Black Anchors Gone But White Ones Still There???

Loni Love's side-eying MSNBC's recent personnel decisions ... claiming they look a little suspicious -- and possibly even racially motivated.

We caught up with the comedian and talk show host in Los Angeles Tuesday ... and, we asked her if she had any thoughts about MSNBC anchor Joy Reid leaving the liberal media outlet.

Loni says she's outraged, not only for Joy, but all people of color who have been affected by the cable channel's recent staffing choices.

She points to Jonathan Capehart -- another anchor whose show is being canceled ... though the channel says they plan to create a new program for him that hasn't been announced yet.

She also name-drops Lester Holt, who announced he will be leaving the NBC network's "NBC Nightly News" this summer. NBCUniversal announced in the fall the network will be parting ways with MSNBC and other cable channels this year.

LL thinks something is definitely going on ... and, it ain't just about ratings in her opinion. Ultimately, Loni says the choices just look very suspicious.

As for what Joy should do next ... Loni has some thoughts -- watch the clip all the way through to hear them.

Joy was let go from the network earlier this week ... with MSNBC telling their employees the shakeup in an email. Before it was sent out, Reid posted her own message, writing she was "Very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends" before saying she looked forward to hosting one more time.