MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Black People Will Look 'Weird' If They Don't Vote for Kamala Harris

Play video content

MSNBC host Joy Reid has a scathing message for Black people who may be waffling on supporting Kamala Harris for president, saying they'll get side-eye if they don't get onboard.

The TV personality took to TikTok Tuesday evening, where she declared Black voters will look "real weird" if they choose to not vote for the Vice President ... who's the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Biden exited the race.

As JR put it ... Kamala is a cultural phenomenon and set to make history as potentially the first female and first Asian-American president in the U.S. Of course, she'd also be the 2nd Black president if elected.

Play video content May 2020 The Breakfast Club

Because of the significance of this, Joy thinks people of color need to file in line behind her ... or run the risk of getting side-eye. As you can imagine, she's getting flak for this sentiment.

Some are saying Joy's message here is reminiscent of the time Biden said "you ain't Black" if they considered Trump as a candidate ... which caused enough backlash that JB issued a formal apology.

Play video content C-SPAN

Joy also took a moment to once again call out Amber Rose, who publicly endorsed Donald Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention last week. Joy thinks the door needs to close behind Amber ... without any other people of color jumping to the MAGA side.

In other words ... Joy seems to think that Trump and Republicans truly don't have Black people's best interest at heart -- and is outright saying African-Americans who vote DT in November are truly lost and confused souls.

Play video content TMZ.com