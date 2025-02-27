Rebecca Black's Cheeks Out in Racy New Music Video, 14 Years After 'Friday'

Rebecca Black’s out here shaking her butt, rolling in mud, and having a full-on reckoning in her wild music video for her new hyper-pop track "Salvation" -- and you need to see it!

Gone is the 13-year-old punchline -- Rebecca’s owning her freedom, slaying in the tiniest outfits and sexiest moves for the vid, all with a dramatic, liberating religious twist.

She looks so darn good in the video, playing the young, glamorous wife in a Wild West town who inherits everything after her elderly husband kicks the bucket -- and trust us, she goes hard with her newfound liberty.

The tune’s upbeat, and it's more than enough to pull you right onto the dance floor.