Rebecca Black's Cheeks Out In Racy New Music Video, 14 Years After 'Friday'
Rebecca Black’s out here shaking her butt, rolling in mud, and having a full-on reckoning in her wild music video for her new hyper-pop track "Salvation" -- and you need to see it!

Gone is the 13-year-old punchline -- Rebecca’s owning her freedom, slaying in the tiniest outfits and sexiest moves for the vid, all with a dramatic, liberating religious twist.

She looks so darn good in the video, playing the young, glamorous wife in a Wild West town who inherits everything after her elderly husband kicks the bucket -- and trust us, she goes hard with her newfound liberty.

The tune’s upbeat, and it's more than enough to pull you right onto the dance floor.

Huge props to Rebecca for rising above the 2011 hate, still killing it in the music game!

