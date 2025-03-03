Serena Williams Joins WNBA's Toronto Tempo Expansion Team Ownership Group

Serena Williams continues to keep herself busy during her post-playing days ... the tennis GOAT is joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group ahead of the new WNBA franchise's inaugural season!

The Tempo made the announcement Monday morning, posting video to social media showing Williams bouncing a tennis ball ... which ultimately turns into a WNBA ball, with the text "New Court, New Game."

The new org also issued a press release ... describing her role with the team, saying the 23x Grand Slam winner will help bring the Tempo "to life visually."

"[Serena will] play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team," they announced.

"Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world," Larry Tanenbaum, a member of the Tempo ownership group, said.

"She's earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for - we couldn't be more honoured to have Serena in our court."`

Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, orchestrated the Tempo's arrival in town back in May 2024 ... after the league awarded Toronto the expansion franchise.

For Serena, the big news comes just weeks after the tennis legend made an appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, hitting the Crip walk while performing "Not Like Us".