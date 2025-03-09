Anna Kendrick Isn't 'Pissed' at Blake Lively, 'Another Simple Favor' Director Says

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick aren't feuding like everyone says, and they definitely didn't have any issues on the South by Southwest red carpet -- this, according to the director of their new movie.

Here's the deal ... rumors about tension between Lively and Kendrick have exploded after their shared appearance at the well-known film festival.

One social media user shared a group photo featuring both of them ... claiming she reported that Anna was pissed at Blake and didn't want to work with her ever again -- which is when director Paul Feig stepped in.

If you don't know ... Feig directed both "A Simple Favor" and "Another Simple Favor" -- the latter of which premiered at SXSW this weekend.

Feig responded to the claims by saying that the person who reported the info was straight-up wrong -- there's not trouble between the two stars.

OMG😂Look at what Blake Lively said when asked about what it was like working with Anna again vs what Anna Kendrick says at Another Simple Favor premiere at SXSW. pic.twitter.com/e1CKbUGMU8 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) March 7, 2025 @realmelanieking

To be fair ... video is circulating online featuring Kendrick blowing off a question about what it was like to work with Lively -- so, it's not surprising the online chatter has picked up steam recently.

Blake was far more complimentary of her costar ... saying it was just the best to work with her -- leading some to believe Anna wasn't happy whatsoever.