Man Brandishing Gun Shot By Secret Service Outside White House
The Secret Service surrounded a man who was brandishing a gun near The White House on Sunday.
The agency said they were notified on Saturday by local law enforcement that a man who they believe was suicidal had traveled from Indiana to Washington D.C. late Saturday night, SS officials noticed the man parked next to a building directly next to The White House. The SS says as officers approached his vehicle, he brandished a firearm and “an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired.”
The man was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown, the agency’s statement concluded.
None of the Secret Service agents handling the situation were injured.
Story developing …