Celebrities' lives may not be perfect ... but their wigs can be! It’s International Wig Day -- time to celebrate fan-favorite celebrity wig moments.

Although Hailey Bieber set the trend for having the "clean-girl aesthetic" slicked-back bun, check her out jazzing it up in this blue bob-cut wig. A digi-cam photo has never looked better!

We can totally see soon-to-be dad Ed Westwick being "not just a regular dad" but "a cool dad," as he goofs out in a long, brunette wig.

The 2000s It-Girl, Paris Hilton herself, is sliving in a light blue wig – with her bold wing eyeliner absolutely on point. That’s hot!

Actress and founder of the successful travel brand BÉIS, girl boss Shay Mitchell can be seen dressed up in pink -- wig to toe!