Guess the Sweaty Stud in the Sauna!
Guess The Sweaty Stud In The Sauna!
Published
Some stars are happy just being hot ... but others want to be downright steamin’ -- sweating it out and embracing the humidity to give off that extra shiny glow!
Case in point, this chiseled hunk flaunting that physique while getting his sweat on in a sauna -- can you guess who it is?
He ain’t the only one ... there’s a bunch of stars giving you access to their sauna sessions in our gallery -- 'cause we all know it’s not just about the glow, it’s also about the health benefits and relaxation!