Guess Who This Stylish Boy Turned Into!

Before this funny kiddo turned into a television personality, he was just throwin' on his coolest attire in Montreal, Quebec ... bustin' out the white sunnies and teaching himself how to whip up a tasty meal!

He moved to New York City and started auditioning for movie and TV roles ... He's definitely an expert when it comes to food and wine, so much so he has two cookbooks! You may see him on your screens with costar Jonathan van Ness.