American Airlines Flight Explodes Into Flames at Denver Int. Airport, Video Shows

Play video content X/@flynnstone

Another day, another plane catastrophe ... an American Airlines flight exploded into flames after takeoff, but it made a quick landing, saving everyone on board.

According to officials, here's how it all went down ... on Thursday afternoon, the commercial airliner -- filled with passengers -- took off from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, but was diverted to Denver International Airport due to engine vibrations.

Play video content LiveATC.net

As it was parking at the gate, the jet suddenly turned into a fireball because of its engine troubles, forcing the passengers to evacuate as they were engulfed in smoke.

Check out video circulating on X ... it shows some of the survivors standing on a wing of the plane after climbing out of the aircraft. Other passengers used slides to evacuate.

Play video content Storyful

In total, there were 172 passengers and six crew members onboard the flight. Twelve people were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Luckily, no one died ... but this is just the latest in a long string of scary plane incidents.