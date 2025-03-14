Guess Who This Lil' Girl in Green Turned Into!

Before this snackin' kid in her red tutu turned into a movie star, she was just rockin' her army green tee, runnin' the streets of the concrete jungle and jumpstarting her acting career when she was just 9 years old.

Later this year, she will be starring in the horror film "Fear Street: Prom Queen," and if you've watched "A Bad Moms Christmas" with Mila Kunis, you probably saw this brunette kiddo.

St. Patrick's Day may be just around the corner, but this sweetie in green is in a no-pinch zone!