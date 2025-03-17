The Vivienne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star, Cause of Death Revealed

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" star The Vivienne tragically died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking ketamine, as confirmed by their family.

The reality star's sister, Chanel Williams, shared the tragic news with BBC News, saying they're still completely devastated by the loss -- but the family is determined to raise awareness about the dangers of ketamine by teaming up with a substance abuse charity.

Chanel said in a statement, "Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK. If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction then something positive will come from this complete tragedy."

An inquest into The Vivienne's death is set for June.

The Vivienne -- real name James Lee Williams -- died in January, with the news confirmed by their rep, Simon Jones.

The Vivienne made history as the first-ever winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" in 2019. They first hit the scene as "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Ambassador in 2015 and later wowed audiences by making it to the "Dancing on Ice" finale in 2023.

They were 32.