84-Year-Old Man Assaulted in Bar on Video, College Baseball Player Arrested

Cops Say He Beat Up Elderly Man at Bar

A college baseball player allegedly ambushed an elderly man in a California bar, knocking the HELL out of him during a drunken altercation that was all caught on video.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Owen Hayes, 21, allegedly got into a heated confrontation with an 84-year-old man inside a Santa Clarita dive bar -- and the tensions soon turned violent.

Check out video of the incident, which occurred at about 1:25 AM on February 28, obtained by TMZ ... it starts with one guy arguing with the geriatric customer, with another man stepping between them. Then the video cuts to a different man -- allegedly Hayes -- rushing up behind the victim and knocking him to the floor. The older gentleman was reportedly knocked unconscious and hospitalized but fortunately not seriously injured

Mass confusion ensues as people try to calm the situation.

Our sources say cops were able to identify Hayes, who surrendered to authorities Monday morning at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Hayes was booked on a charge of felony assault, means likely to produce great bodily injury. Hayes was held on $50,000 bail.