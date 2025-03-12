Seven Charged In Brawl At High School Basketball Playoff Game

Play video content YouTube/UHS Talk

Charges have been filed against seven individuals -- including minors -- involved in an ugly brawl that forced a Pennsylvania high school basketball playoff game to end early, police confirmed to TMZ Sports.

The charges were announced on Wednesday ... just days after fans and players got into a violent fight with 3:12 left in the Uniontown vs. Meadville matchup in the 2025 PIAA 5A Basketball tournament.

"Meadville City Police Officers in attendance called for assistance and upon the arrival of additional units, the situation was quickly brought under control with no serious injuries reported," an MCPD spokesperson said.

Officials said out of the seven, three were 16 years old -- two from Meadville and one from Uniontown. They were all charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

The other four included 44-year-old Reginald Grooms from Uniontown, who was charged with one count of simple assault, one count of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Another Uniontown man, 18-year-old Notorious Grooms, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Two Meadville men, 25-year-old Malik Wilson and 37-year-old Joseph Chabot, were also hit with one count of disorderly conduct.