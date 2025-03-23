Benny Blanco -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Benny Blanco's looks over the years are a GO-mez!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the curly-cutie record producer at the 60th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel back in 2012 (left). This was years before he released his debut single "Eastside" with Halsey and Khalid.

And, 13 years later Mr. Blanco was all smiles -- giving wedding vibes in a white lacey shirt n' jacket at an awards show earlier this year (right).

We know Selena Gomez is quite fond of her fiancé -- so much so she collab'd with him on their latest album, "I Said I Love You First," but the question here is: