Rick Pitino Mystery Fan Gets $200K Porn Site Offer to Reveal Herself

The busty woman who's gone viral for standing behind Rick Pitino over the weekend has just been given an opportunity further milk her 15 minutes of fame ... as TMZ Sports has learned a porn site has offered her $200,000 to reveal herself -- in more ways than one.

The unidentified New Mexico fan set the internet ablaze on Sunday night -- when she appeared behind Pitino as the TNT broadcast showed him in the stands cheering on his son, Lobos head coach Richard Pitino, against Michigan State.

Rick Pitino has made the trip to Cleveland to watch his son Richard Pitino.



Less than 24 hours after St. John's season came to an end, he is now in the stands rooting and supporting his son. pic.twitter.com/sbKUDVrqHJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2025 @CBSSports

While fans were happy to see the heartwarming father-son moment ... others couldn't keep their eyes off the lady clad in UNM red.

In fact, the demand to know the woman's ID grew so loud ... CamSoda said in a statement to us on Monday it's actually now offering her nearly a quarter of a million dollars to share her identity -- and then put her body on full display in an hour-long live broadcast following the Maryland vs. Florida Sweet 16 game later this week.

"If I were Rick, I would have turned around and made her an offer she couldn't refuse," Vice President of CamSoda Daryn Parker said. "Fresh off his loss against Arkansas on Saturday, I’m sure those knockers were a sight for sore eyes. Speaking of eyes, this woman’s breasts certainly caught our attention yesterday, and we’d love to bring her on the platform to ensure everyone gets to enjoy her two gifts."