Rick Pitino 'Livid' After Expensive Wine Allegedly Jacked From St. John's Office

Rick Pitino is PISSED after a couple of crooks allegedly broke into his St. John's office and jacked some of his keepsakes ... mostly because the haul included a bottle of wine that comes with an eye-popping price tag.

Two men found their way into the legendary coach's Carnesecca Arena quarters around 6 PM on Tuesday ... and snagged "various items" before fleeing the area on a moped, NYPD said in a statement.

According to the NY Post ... $375 in goods -- including memorabilia, a sword, mask and bottles of alcohol -- were taken during the heist. When Pitino broke his silence on the burglary on Thursday, he explained he didn't really care too much about the memorabilia ... but the booze?? That's a different story.

"Really upset!" Coach said on X. "Taking my memorabilia is one thing but the 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol has me livid!!!"

The frustration is understandable ... 'cause some websites are selling the same bottle of vino anywhere from $80,000 to even $100k, although it's unclear what the MSRP is on it.

NYPD is now on the hunt for the men who made off with Pitino's stuff ... which shouldn't be hard, as surveillance video shows they didn't bother covering their faces.