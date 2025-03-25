Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely W/ Blood Clot, Hopes To Return This Season

Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely with a serious medical issue -- a blood clot -- but the NBA superstar isn't calling it quits on the season ... we're told he hopes to return for the playoffs.

The team announced that the 34-year-old was diagnosed with a blood clot -- deep vein thrombosis (DVT) -- in his right calf and has been put on a blood-thinning medication. Serious stuff. The good news is the team says it has stabilized the clot.

But, with only 11 games left in the regular season, the timing is unfortunate for Dame and the Bucks.

The good news? Our sources tell us Lillard hopes, and plans, to return this season ... as long as he's cleared by the docs.

We're told DL will be reevaluated next week ... and there's hope he will show progress.

Lillard isn't the only star dealing with blood clots this season -- Victor Wembanyama was ruled out last for the remainder of the season last month due a blood clot in his shoulder.

For Dame, pre-diagnosis, he was a staple on the hardwood ... having played in every game for the squad. He's averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists -- shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee will be back in action Wednesday night, without one of their stars ... when they travel to Denver.