Roger Federer's Racket From 2011 French Open Match Against Nadal Hits Auction

The racket Roger Federer used during his iconic French Open final against Rafael Nadal is up for auction ... and it could go for a big chunk of change, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Swiss tennis superstar went up against Rafa on the iconic Roland-Garros clay courts on June 5, 2011 ... a contest that became an instant classic.

Although Federer lost to the defending champion (7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1), it remains one of the most exciting matches ... and the Wilson racket he used is now available through Goldin Auctions.

The racket is the same red, gold and black equipment Federer used in the effort ... and features the Wilson manufacturer logo and 16x19 string pattern.

The white handle grip shows stains, confirming its use ... and Federer signed it with a black marker.

Resolution Photomatching verified Federer's racket ... and it also made an appearance in the Netflix series "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch."

"The prestigious racket offers a tangible connection to one of the most celebrated rivalries in sports history and a chance to own a true Grand Slam-worthy piece of tennis memorabilia," a Goldin spokesperson said.

Federer is arguably one of the greatest tennis players to ever step foot on a tennis court ... as he's won 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour.

He was also ranked No. 1 in the world in men's singles for 310 weeks ... and ultimately retired in September 2022, calling it a "bittersweet decision."