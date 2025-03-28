Steamy Stars In Hot Tubs For National Hot Tub Day!
Published
How do you like THESE bubbles?! It's National Hot Tub Day and we've got a round of toasty photos featuring Hollywood's hottest celebs soakin' up the suds!
Stirring up some bubble trouble, Kandi Burruss and Gus Kenworthy had a tub-thumping good time in their hot tubs ...
Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker -- AKA "Kravis" -- to fog up the scenery with their PDA!
And Sommer Ray put her glutes on display -- looking so aqua-mazing as she leaned in for a seductive pose ...
Rub-a-dub-dub, check out our gallery of stars slaying in the hot tub!