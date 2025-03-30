Anitta's Hottest Shots For Her 32nd Birthday

'Back for More' of Her Hottest Shots

Anitta's hottest shots will have her fans screaming "Mi Amor" ... and, we've compiled the best ones for the singer's birthday!

The star turned 32 Sunday ... and, while we don't know how she decided to celebrate, we've got a feeling she may have dawned her fav bikini -- 'cause she's wearing one in a number of her pics.

Check out this steamy snap from the pool ... where Anitta's bent over the side wearing a barely-there swimsuit and a yellow visor.

She's also no stranger to the open ocean ... posing for a different pic while just off the shore of an exotic locale -- with yachts resting in the water behind her.

The two-time Grammy nominee has a big smile on her face here ... running her hands over her toned tummy and sharing a glimpse of her tan lines with friends too.

And, Anitta shows she doesn't need water to look comfortable in a swimsuit ... posing in this tight number while on her balcony -- the sea stretched out behind her.