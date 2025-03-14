Anitta Reveals Whether She's Dating Mauricio Umansky After Aspen Ski Trip

Play video content Watch What Happens Live

Anitta set the record straight -- or at least tried to -- when grilled about her connection to Mauricio Umansky following their Aspen rendezvous ... and her response definitely left room for interpretation.

The Brazilian bombshell was in the hot seat on "Watch What Happens Live" when Andy Cohen pressed her on the December 2023 pics -- and while she technically denied any romance, her choice of words, and that telltale body language, suggested there might be more to the story.

12/21/23

Anitta started off by calling Mauricio a great person, insisting she had only met him that same day when he played cameraman, while her and Lele Pons skied down the slopes wearing nothing but towels.

But when pressed on whether they still keep in touch, Anitta hesitated just enough to raise eyebrows.

"We always talk, we became very good friends,” she said -- only for the audience’s reaction to cause her to double down, "No, we became good friends!" Sure, Anitta, whatever you say.

When Andy reminded her Mauricio is single and asked if anything romantic had happened between them, Anitta said no. And then when she was asked if she was dating someone, she stalled again, coyly replying, "I don’t know." Girl, that’s not a no!