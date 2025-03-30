Mark Consuelos -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Mark Consuelos may be 54, but his looks over the years prove he's got a shredded core 💪!

Fillin' out his V-neck sweater, here is a 28-year-old version of Marky-Mark at the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations in NYC (left). This was during his 1995-2002 tenure playing Mateo Santos on "All My Children."

And, more than two decades later the 54-year-old daddy of three put his jawline on the line earlier this month (right) ... and let's just say, he can still get it!

We know his wife Kelly Ripa is down for Mark's fuego looks ... she's known to post thirst traps of her hunky hubby, but the key question here is:

Are your eyes wandering around for more sexy shots of Mr. Consuelos? Look above and be blessed by the bod!