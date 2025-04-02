Christina Fulton Says Son Weston Cage Given Diversion Program After Assault

Play video content TMZ.com

Christina Fulton says her son's headed for a diversion program instead of jail ... but, he still hasn't apologized for allegedly assaulting her.

We caught up with the actress in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday while she was leaving a courthouse where she read a victim impact statement in court to tell her son how the beating she suffered affected her.

Fulton says her son's been ordered to participate in a "mental health diversion" ... a program where Weston Cage will presumably go through mental health counseling to avoid prison time.

Despite this ruling, Christina says her son hasn't apologized to her ... and, hasn't shown any remorse for the incident that took place last year.

Remember ... Weston was arrested last summer for assault with a deadly weapon after he and Christina allegedly got into an altercation in April, and cops claim Weston attacked her. He had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Christina released a statement after his arrest ... "On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 PM I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Fulton after a different court date recently ... and, she told us she wanted better from the LAPD, who she says left her bleeding on the ground without medical attention when they responded to the incident.

She's still serious about police reform -- telling us today she's called and left messages for L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman ... saying she wants to work with him on police reform.

Fulton also has a parting message for her ex, Nicolas Cage -- Weston's dad ... listen to the clip all the way through to hear what she's got to say.