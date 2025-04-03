Celebs at the End of the Rainbow for Rainbow Day!

These celebs at the end of the rainbow are shinin' bright and feelin' right ... No worries if you're not able to find a rainbow, or a pot of gold, for National Find a Rainbow Day ... TMZ's got your back!

Feelin' lucky, celebs like Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo admired the beauty of their rainbows, while Rob Lowe took in nature's art while working on a project.

And, watch the colors explode in the sky with Hannah Godwin and Sydney Sweeney who sure make rainbows look like a tasty treat!

Ariana Grande shared a "Wicked" shot from set featuring her pup and a magical rainbow!