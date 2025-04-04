Dale Earnhardt Jr. Changing '8' Style Amid Lamar Jackson Trademark Battle

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't wanna go toe to toe with Lamar Jackson over a trademark for the number eight ... with the racing superstar announcing he's making changes to his brand to appease the NFL MVP.

Dale Jr. attempted to file papers for a stylized version of the digit he used for the majority of his on-track career recently ... which was later protested by Jackson's legal team, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback owns several trademarks related to the number.

Jackson's crew claimed granting Dale Jr. the trademark could hurt his business ... as his fans might mistakenly buy the NASCAR Hall of Famer's merch instead of his if approved.

Of course, Jackson rocks the ocho currently ... and also wore it during his Heisman-winning career at Louisville.

Dale Jr. got wind of the drama ... and released a statement on the matter on Friday.

"Through the USTPO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized [8]," Dale Jr. said. "Therefore, we will be moving away from the original JRM [8] we have used since 2019."

"We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season."