Daniel Penny Makes Runway Debut After He's Acquitted of Homicide

Getty

Daniel Penny -- the man who was found not guilty of choking Jordan Neely to death back in December -- made his New York City runway debut Saturday night.

The ex Marine strutted down the runway in a kilt -- reportedly to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" -- for a charity event titled "Dressed to Kilt" held on the Upper East Side.

Notably, co-founder Geoffrey Scott Carroll introduced him as a "hero," applauding him for protecting women, children, and elderly people on the NYC subway in May 2023 when Neely allegedly began threatening them with a knife.

Marine Vet Daniel Penny Arrested for Manslaughter in Jordan Neely Death

Here's a refresher ... Penny put Neely in a chokehold when he began acting "erratically" on the NYC subway. 30-year-old Neely -- who authorities say didn't have a weapon -- died during the altercation, with the medical examiner ruling his death as a result of "compression of neck."

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, but was ultimately let off the hook for the lesser charge after the manslaughter charge was dropped.

daniel penny in court
Getty

Penny was described as a "proud New Yorker" at the fashion show ... but also has roots in Scotland from the 12th century, according to Carroll.

It makes perfect sense he'd want to be involved -- "Dressed to Kilt" is the largest Scottish fashion show in the world and supports Veteran’s causes, such as the Navy Seal Foundation.

Perhaps he will make a new name for himself in the high-fashion world of kilts.

