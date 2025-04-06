Daniel Penny Makes Runway Debut After He's Acquitted of Homicide

Daniel Penny -- the man who was found not guilty of choking Jordan Neely to death back in December -- made his New York City runway debut Saturday night.

The ex Marine strutted down the runway in a kilt -- reportedly to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" -- for a charity event titled "Dressed to Kilt" held on the Upper East Side.

Notably, co-founder Geoffrey Scott Carroll introduced him as a "hero," applauding him for protecting women, children, and elderly people on the NYC subway in May 2023 when Neely allegedly began threatening them with a knife.

Here's a refresher ... Penny put Neely in a chokehold when he began acting "erratically" on the NYC subway. 30-year-old Neely -- who authorities say didn't have a weapon -- died during the altercation, with the medical examiner ruling his death as a result of "compression of neck."

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, but was ultimately let off the hook for the lesser charge after the manslaughter charge was dropped.

Penny was described as a "proud New Yorker" at the fashion show ... but also has roots in Scotland from the 12th century, according to Carroll.

It makes perfect sense he'd want to be involved -- "Dressed to Kilt" is the largest Scottish fashion show in the world and supports Veteran’s causes, such as the Navy Seal Foundation.

